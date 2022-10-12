SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced a total of $2,250,129,111 in federal formula funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for Fiscal Year 2023.
The funding part of the more than $17 billion in federal formula funds that Illinois will get from the increase in federal infrastructure funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Today’s announced funding will have a monumental impact on the future of Illinois’ infrastructure and transportation sector. With this significant increase in federal funding provided by President Biden’s infrastructure law, we can invest in infrastructure improvements that will help us meet the demands of the 21st century, increase safety and resiliency, and expand new industries like electric vehicle production,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure our state’s infrastructure has the federal resources needed to adequately serve our state.”
“From dropping kids off at school to commuting to work to taking Amtrak through our great state, every Illinoisan relies on our state’s transportation systems in one way or another,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is hard at work helping make sure people can easily, efficiently and safely get around our state, and thanks to this substantial federal support we can take on projects that improve our infrastructure, increase safety and efficiency and continue to ensure that Illinois can remain a national leader in the transportation sector.”
Illinois received the following grant funds for these programs:
- National Highway Performance Program: $1,019,504,733
- Surface Transportation Block Grant Program: $495,975,275
- Highway Safety Improvement Program: $104,245,906
- Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $11,358,649
- Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Improvement: $122,356,739
- Metropolitan Planning: $22,959,914
- National Highway Freight Program: $50,292,860
- Carbon Reduction Program: $44,224,462
- PROTECT Formula Program: $50,286,382
- Bridge Formula Program: $297,268,565
- National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program: $31,655,626
