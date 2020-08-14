SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed death.
The most recent deaths include:
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90
- Iroquois County: 1 female 50s
- Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 202,691 cases, including 7,721 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,541 specimens for a total of 3,285,348. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 8 – August 14 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Region 4 (Metro East) of the 11 COVID-19 Regions is seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass the resurgence metrics in the coming days. If the region experiences three consecutive days of 8% test positivity (7-day rolling average), the State will implement mitigation measures. A list of mitigation options can be found on the coronavirus.illinois.gov website.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.