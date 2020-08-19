SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,295 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s
- Wabash County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 211,889 cases, including 7,806 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,299 specimens for a total of 3,489,571. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 12 – August 18 is 4.4%. As of last night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
