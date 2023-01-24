$2.3 Million Worth of Cocaine Washes Up on Florida Keys Beach

(NBC SOUTH FLORIDA) - Packages containing $2.3 million worth of cocaine washed ashore in the Florida Keys over the weekend, authorities said.
The drug packages, which contained around 146 pounds of cocaine, were found by Good Samaritans, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
The drugs were turned over to Border Patrol custody.
