SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 12 additional deaths.
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Dewitt County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
- Morgan County: 1 male 40s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,218,470 cases, including 21,034 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,161 specimens for a total of 19,481,259. As of last night, 1,132 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 105 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 12-18, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 12-18, 2021 is 2.8%.
A total of doses of 5,251,055 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,665,955. A total of 4,510,696 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 359,850 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,775 doses. Yesterday, 135,525 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
