SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s
- Logan County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 30s,1 female 50s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,325,726 cases, including 21,858 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,724 specimens for a total of 22,381,515. As of last night, 2,180 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 20-26, 2021 is 3.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 20-26, 2021 is 4.1%.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,149,675. A total of 8,942,127 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,757 doses. Yesterday, 81,152 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed, therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
