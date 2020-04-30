CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday there are 2,563 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 141 additional deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
- Clinton County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 2 males 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 4 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 16 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 16 males 70s, 15 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 4 males 90s
- Jasper County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 80s
- Out of State: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
Brown County is now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 52,918 cases, including 2,355 deaths, in 97 counties in Illinois.
Roughly a quarter of the state's COVID-19 deaths are tied to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
"Our long-term care residents are at greater risk of infection, because of the inherent nature of living in that congregate setting, not to mention the advanced age and the attended co-morbidities," Ezike said.
Governor JB Pritzker said Wednesday 20 million pieces of Personal Protection Equipment have been sent out throughout the state so far during the COVID-19 crisis.
Still, he said, more is still needed. A critical needs request has been sent to FEMA for 900,000 gowns.
Governor Pritzker pushed the importance of testing and announced Thursday that the White House has promised Illinois 605,000 individual swabs and 465,000 vials of ETM that will be delivered in the first week of May.
The number of public testing sites has been increased to 177, and two additional state-run drive-thru testing sites have been added.
Testing site locations include:
- 19 in Rockford region
- 9 in Peoria region
- 8 in Springfield region
- 5 in Edwardsville region
- 33 in Marion region
- 10 in Champaign region
- 41 in Chicago
- 22 in the southwest suburbs
- 8 in the west suburbs
- 11 in the northwest suburbs
- 11 in the north suburbs
Pritzker announced a new clinical support program Wednesday. He announced IDPH is deploying ten teams of 50 nurses to long-term care facilities across the state. Over the coming days, an additional team of 200 IDPH nurses will join the ranks to deploy to nursing homes throughout Illinois.
"They'll be focused on three tasks: conducting swab testing, training existing staff to take samples themselves, and reviewing and improving the facility's hygiene practices and PPE use," Pritzker said.
Pritzker said the state is ramping up testing of residents and staff at facilities with or without COVID-19 cases.
"We are working to test all residents and all staff for free at facilities without known COVID-19 outbreaks," Pritzker said. "And at facilities with known cases, we are ensuring that all employees can be tested for free."
Pritzker also announced the hiring process for long-term care facilities has been simplified to help them bring on additional part-time help as needed.
On Tuesday, Pritzker announced a Polish medical delegation, made up of doctors, nurses, and researchers, arrived in Chicago on April 23 to assist Illinois with its COVID-19 response.
The Illinois National Guard's state partnership program with the Polish military dates back to 1993. Pritzker said that partnership has, "grown to be the most robust and successful such partnership in the United States, involving multiple exchanges between Illinois and Poland each year."
Pritzker said the goal of this partnership is to learn from each other and help one another improve.
Illinois National Guard forces and Polish forces have co-deployed in Iraq in the past and now in Afghanistan.
"Just as we fought together in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Illinois National Guard and our longtime partners and friends in the Polish military have joined together once more in a fight against the global enemy of COVID-19," Pritzker said.
As of Thursday, April 30, 4,953 COVID-19 patients in Illinois are hospitalized. 1,289 people are in intesive care, and 785 patients are on ventilators.
Regarding recovering rates:
- Those less than 2 weeks out of testing positive: 49 percent report they no longer feel symptoms
- Those between 2 and 4 weeks out of testing positive: 61 percent report feeling recovered
- Those more than 4 weeks out of testing positive: 74 percent report being recovered
The CDC announced a new list of possible symptoms of COVID-19 last week.
Previous symptoms included fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The CDC added these six additional symptoms:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Governor JB Pritzker also announced the Stay At Home Order that was initially set to expire April 30 will be extended through the end of May.
>>Pritzker extends stay-at-home order through May 30, with changes
"If we lifted the Stay At Home order tomorrow, we would see our deaths per day shoot into the thousands by the end of May," Pritzker said. "That would last well into the summer... the numbers present us with only one choice."
The executive order will include some modifications to the previous order that will go into effect on May 1.
These include mandating face coverings be worn in public when 6-ft social distancing is difficult (including children over the age of 2), allowing greeneries and nurseries to re-open, allowing for some elective surgeries to start again, and letting retail shops that were previously deemed non-essential to open back up for curb-side pickup orders.
Animal grooming will be allowed again.
State parks will begin a phased re-opening. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be allowed.
Golf will be permitted as long as social distancing is followed.
The governor said if officials see people violating these conditions and large crowds gathering, he will need to bring back the restrictions.
"I see your pain, and I am so, so very sorry for it," Pritzker said. "But for every person who wants to go to dinner or hang out with friends or swing open their salon doors, there is a family mourning the death of someone they love. There is a parent, a child, a friend who would give anything to have their greatest strain be the difficulties of staying home and not the unimaginable pain of a life lost too soon."
He added, "I will fight like hell for you. I am asking you to hold on for just a little while longer to make sure we all see through to the other side of this struggle."
Pritzker said Friday local mayors do have the ability to impose even more stringent restrictions if they feel that is necessary to protect their communities.
Pritzker also said the virus peak for Illinois that was initially thought to be in mid-April may actually not hit until late April to early May.
"The peak is still yet to come. We need to be careful," he said.
>>Pritzker: Illinois could see coronavirus peak in mid-May
Researchers said Thursday the warmer summer months could help the pandemic start to die out. However, they stressed much is still unknown about the virus, and these are just theories at this time.
The governor spoke Monday about the dangers of COVID-19 breakouts in nursing homes and long term care facilities. He said if one person tests positive in a facility, the entire staff must wear personal protective equipment. All residents should also wear masks. He said everyone is treated as if they were exposed at that point.
Pritzker said it is important facilities reach out to their local health departments to get PPE if they do not already have it.
There have been 11 deaths reported at Fair Havens Senior Living Facility in Decatur.
>>11th COVID-19 death at Fair Havens Senior Living Facility
WAND was the first to report about pictures of staff at Fair Havens Living Facility not properly wearing protective gear to care for residents.
>>Health officials address images showing Fair Havens staff not wearing PPE
"We will not hesitate to hold any bad actors at the management level accountable," Pritzker said, talking about any nursing home owners that are not adhering to state guidelines to protect residents. He said temperatures will be taken for all staff to ensure no one is reporting for work who should be isolating at home. These pre-shift assessments should be done at all nursing homes.
>>Gov. Pritzker announces closure of schools for remainder of this school year
>>Gov. Pritzker announces partnership with Midwest states to work towards re-opening economies
Pritzker said it is very likely the number of people infected is much higher that what is being reported, because there are a limited number of tests available. That is true for states all across the country.
Counties with positive COVID-19 cases include Alexander, Boone, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, DeWitt, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Massac, McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Monroe, Moultrie, Morgan, Ogle, Peoria, Piatt, Pike, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, Sangamon, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Tazwell, Union, Vermilion, Washington, Wayne, White, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, and Woodford.
To see the number of cases confirmed in each Illinois county, click HERE. These numbers are updated daily.
>>Central Illinois counties reporting cases of COVID-19
Governor Pritzker spoke about the financial impact of COVID-19 on the state of Illinois. "The virus is going to hit our budget hard... The bottom line is this. Experts predict that Illinois will have a $2.7 billion shortfall for this fiscal year and a $4.6 billion shortfall for next fiscal year."
"This is a public health crisis, but it is accompanied by massive economic disruption that is unprecedented in modern history," the governor continued.
Goveror Pritzker presented a 2021 fiscal year budget proposal last February. He said the proposal was for a balanced budget.
He said his goal was to put Illinois on a path to financial stability. "That path has fundamentally diminished to the narrowest of paths," he said.
There is a 7 percent drop in state source revenue. $1 billion of the decline is due to the 3 month extension for filing income taxes.
The governor said he is working to leverage over $700 million in other state funds to support the operations of state government and issue up to $1.2 billion in short-term borrowing.
Pritzker said the total budgetary gap for Illinois for fiscal year 2021 is $6.2 billion.
He acknowledged that "extraordinarily difficult" decisions will have to be made when it comes to the budget.
Governor Pritkzer said, "There is no one who wants this state to open up more than I do. I want kids to go back to school, and I want parents to go back to work. I want families to enjoy our parks and lake fronts. I want small businesses thriving, restaurants flooded with reservations, job growth to return to their record highs. But no matter what the President may say, I will do what's best to guard the health and safety of Illinois' residents. That means test, trace, and treat."
About 20 to 21 percent of the people being tested in Illinois for COVID-19 test positive, the Governor said. 80 percent of people who test positive recover without further care. About 19 percent require hospitalization, and about 0.7 to 1 percent pass away from the virus.
Pritzker also addressed the upcoming November election, saying things may not be "back to normal by then," because there may not be a vaccine for COVID-19 available. He said he is pushing for more mail ballots to be used.
Also on Tuesday, Pritzker announced he is suspending laws that permit the service of a garnishment summons, wage deduction summons, or a citation to discover assets as part of consumer debt collection proceedings.
This protects the use of the stimulus money for food, shelter, and transportation as it was intended.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation also issued Best Practices to Illinois licensed lenders encouraging them to work with struggling borrowers during the pandemic to extend the time for payment, waive late charges, and defer collection measures.
Pritzker addressed concerns over unemployment in the state Monday, outlining the state's plan to handle unemployment claims.
>>Pritzker administration working to ease unemployment filing
“We are living in a deeply unprecedented moment, and holding the emotional ramifications of that inside will only be harder on you. Please know that you don’t have to feel it all alone,” said Pritzker Saturday. “My administration is here to serve you and help see you through this time of crisis – I want you to know that we’re here to help.”
>>Governor Pritzker announces new telehealth programs, mental health support hotline.
Pritzker is launching a new Remote Patient Monitoring Program and mental health support line.
Pritzker also announced essential workers will get workers compensation if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 at work. He laid out who will get these benefits on the illinois.gov website.
"This is a war. It's a war against COVID-19," Governor JB Pritzker said Friday.
The Governor also said Friday that hotel rooms in cities including Springfield and Champaign will made available starting Monday to help isolate those who show mild symptoms. These are for people who do not require hospitalization, but who need to be isolated from others living in their homes.
The state has facilities with rooms that could be ready to be activated next week in Springfield, Rockford, Metro East, the Quad Cities, Schaumburg, Mt. Vernon, Peoria, Carbondale, Quincy, Marion, Macomb, Champaign and the collar counties.
Up to 2,000 rooms are available.
The VA hospital system will also be helping to treat COVID-19 patients as needed.
Starting Friday, the health equity team for the state launched COVID-19 text messaging updates. You can opt in to receive COVID-19 related updates by texting "COVID" to (312) 500-3836. For Spanish, text "COVID ESP" to the same number.
The Chicago Police Department announced during the Friday's press conference time that a second member has died from COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker said Thursday the rate at which the numbers are growing has slowed, and Illinois is, "bending the curve."
>>Pritzker: Large summer events might have to be canceled
However, the Governor said it is unlikely the Stay At Home order will be lifted before the current April 30 date that is in place.
"Everywhere that you look, there are helpers," Pritzker said, pointing to organizations and individuals across the state that have worked to offer assistance, support, and encouragement to those fighting the virus.
On Wednesday, Governor Pritzker said state researchers are working to get more testing materials and not relying on the federal government alone to provide supplies, tests, and equipment. More than 96 locations around the state are already collecting specimens.
The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund announced its first round of grant distributions. $5.5 million will go to 30 organizations across the state working to provide food shelter, mortgage and utility payment relief and other services for vulnerable populations and those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois.
The initial grant recipients from the ICRF Fund are:
- AgeOptions on behalf of I4a the Illinois Association of AAA
- Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley
- Community Foundation of Macon County
- Community Foundation of the Quincy Area
- DeKalb County Community Foundation
- Feeding Illinois
- Fox Valley United Way
- Freeport Community Foundation
- Galesburg Community Foundation
- Heart of Illinois United Way
- Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights
- Illinois Migrant Council
- Illinois Network of Centers for Independent Living
- Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies
- Prairieland United Way
- Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation
- Southern Illinois Community Foundation
- Starved Rock Country Community Foundation
- The DuPage Community Foundation d/b/a DuPage Foundation
- The Moline Foundation
- United Way of Central Illinois
- United Way of Champaign County
- United Way of Greater McHenry County (UW) and
- The Community Foundation for McHenry County (CFMC)
- United Way of Greater St. Louis
- United Way of Lake County
- United Way of McLean County
- United Way of Rock River Valley
- United Way of South Central Illinois
- United Way of Will County
On Tuesday it was announced that a member of Governor Pritzker's staff had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was sent home after testing on March 26. Everyone who works in the Governor's office was also sent home to self-isolate and a deep cleaning was performed on the office. In-house staff had already been reduced.
Governor Pritkzer said he has not been tested for COVID-19 and did not have direct contact with the employee.
57 percent of ventilators in Illinois are still available as of Tuesday.
About 19 percent of COVID-19 tests administered in Illinois are coming back as positive.
As of April 6, 3,680 known COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) totaled 1,166, and 821 patients are on a ventilator. Suspected COVID-19 patients are individuals under investigation and assumed to have COVID-19 for the purpose of medical treatment.
The governor is working with a statewide network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems. As of April 6, Illinois now has 28,139 hospital beds, 2,709 of which are intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
As of April 6, the state has 35 percent of all ICU beds available, 949 of 2,709, and 57.1 percent of ventilators are available, 1,593 of 2,791.
Governor Pritzker said it is safe to say the numbers being reported in Illinois and nationally are a "significant under count," as many people may have contracted the virus and recovered on their own without ever being tested.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
>>Public reminded to take social distancing seriously
The majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 do recover. Officials report 50 percent of those diagnosed were recovered within seven days of testing positive in Illinois. Even more recover within two weeks, although officials did not release that percentage.
The statewide stay-at-home order was extended through April 30 on Tuesday. It began on March 21, and was previously set to go through April 7.
"A vaccine will not come in the next several weeks or the next month," Pritzker said. He said it is important to stay home, flatten the curve, and allow researchers more time to find a solution to the virus.
The number of COVID-19 cases by zip code will now be available by clicking HERE. Zip codes with five or less cases will not be shown to protect the privacy of patients.
Pritzker stressed again Monday the importance of acquiring more personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff in Illinois.
He was also critical of the federal government, saying not enough PPE or tests have been made available. "We're not where we need to be, but we're determined to get to a place where we're testing widely in our nursing homes, in our correctional facilities, and in our communities," Pritzker said. "Where anyone who needs one can get a test... that's our goal."
He said the state is working on adding more drive-thru testing sites and acquiring more rapid test machines.
Almost every insurance provider is waiving co-pays for medical visits related to COVID-19, the Governor added.
Medical experts urged people to stay at home as the weather continues to warm up. Taking walks is deemed to be safe as long as you stay distant from other people.
On Sunday, Pritzker announced an expansion of eligibility to support essential workers’ child care needs and an increase in financial support for emergency child care centers and homes.
“We have essential workers and healthcare professionals who can’t stay home with their kids because they are heroically going out to do their jobs, which are vital for public safety and to make sure other families can get the food and gas and pharmacy goods they may need,” said Governor Pritzker. “Our essential workforce deserves to know their kids are safe and cared for in a small and affordable group setting.”
Effective April 1, all essential workers in health care, human services, essential government services, and essential infrastructure will qualify for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program. The state will cover most of the cost of care. This includes those working as nurses and doctors, supporting staff in hospitals, grocery store clerks and food producers.
Full details and applications are available on the Department of Human Services (IDHS) website.
The state will be paying enhanced reimbursement rates to child care centers and homes effective April 1. The enhanced reimbursement rate is 30 percent above the usual pay rate.
Child care centers that are interested in re-opening as emergency child centers are able to apply for a permit through the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Information is available on the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development (GOECD) website.
Home child care providers do not need a permit, and can serve up to six children.
The state developed a waiver process to allow child care providers to be paid for all of their enrolled children in the Child Care Assistance Program for March and April. The state also reduced parent co-payments in April and May to $1 per month.
Over 550 centers have received the Emergency Child Care permit. Over 1,500 home child care providers have reported that they are still providing care.
Last week the state also announced one-time stipends to providers. 1,100 homes and centers have already applied. Child care providers that are interested in applying should contact their local Child Care Resource & Referral agency, or download the application by clicking HERE.
Governor JB Pritzker said he believes wearing a mask or fabric covering over your face while going out in public is the smartest decision and one more way people can help take care of one another.
Governor Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot offered a tour Friday of the McCormick Place Convention Center, which has been transformed into an Alternate Care Facility for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms who do not require intensive care.
The temporary healthcare setting at McCormick Place will serve patients with low to mild acuity, but who may still need medical attention prior to returning home.
Around 500 beds are assembled.
“Given the anticipated needs of Chicago’s healthcare system in the coming weeks, the City is proud to partner with Governor Pritzker and state officials to establish surge capacity facilities to relieve the hospital system so it can focus on acute care patients,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Chicago is committed to providing our residents and healthcare workers with the resources they need in the face of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 crisis. The conversion of McCormick Place marks another step forward in our plan to provide safe, secure sites so that Chicagoans can return to health. We’re all in this together.”
Between three different locations, the facility will have the capacity to care for up to 3,000 patients.
All three units will be equipped with nurses stations and support rooms to treat patients in various types of care settings. Unit 1 will provide initial capacity for 500 patients, with tri-walled spaces for low-acuity patients. Unit 2 will provide capacity for 1,750 patients, with open-space care for fully mobile, low-acuity COVID-19 patients. Lastly, Unit 3, will provide negative-pressure isolation pods for up to 750 patients exhibiting high transmission symptoms.
Officials stressed it is not a hospital. It will never have an emergency room or admit patients without a referral from a hospital or doctor. It is meant to offer some relief to the hospitals in treating and isolating patients who do not have severe cases.
To expedite construction, Governor Pritzker activated 30 Airmen from the Illinois National Guard to assist with the general labor associated with the project. The buildout of the facility was supported by $15 million in federal funding from FEMA.
“This is an unprecedented global public health emergency. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with the City of Chicago and State of Illinois in providing a coordinated response to this crisis” said Larita Clark, CEO of MPEA, which runs McCormick Place. “Our hope is that using McCormick Place as a temporary, alternative care site will create more capacity to support our healthcare system.”
Illinois received 15 machines Thursday that allow rapid testing for COVID-19. Tests results can come back within five to 15 minutes. Test results otherwise take four to six hours to come back.
Governor Pritzker has said the machines will be sent to "various places," but has not said exactly what locations will receive this first shipment of machines.
A new initiative called All in Illinois was announced Thursday.
As Illinoisans continue to practice social distancing to stay healthy, ‘All in Illinois’ is meant to unite residents and remind them we are all in this together.
“I’ve taken virtually every action available to me to protect our residents and slow the spread, and now, our strongest weapon against COVID-19 is you,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “For everyone in Illinois, we as individuals must commit to stay home, stay safe and practice social distancing to stay healthy. I’m asking you to join us and be all in for Illinois.”
All in Illinois PSA videos are being released to reinforce the importance of staying at home during the COVID-19 crisis and encourage everyone to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.
“We are grateful to all of our well-known Illinoisans for participating in this effort to unite all of our residents during these trying times,” said Erin Guthrie, Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “We are confident these messages will help increase awareness of how critical it is to stay home and work together to flatten the curve of this virus.”
People can also show their solidarity by updating their Facebook profile photos with the All in Illinois frame image and share messages with friends and family on social media using the #AllinIllinois hashtag.
You can also display an All in Illinois sign in your yard or window. All in Illinois signs are available to download HERE.
“I have let the science guide our decisions and I’ve relied upon the top medical experts, scientists, public health researchers, epidemiologists, mathematicians and modelers, from the greatest institutions in the world whose guidance on infection rates and potential mortalities and protective measures is second to none,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois has one of the strongest public health systems in the nation – but even so, we aren’t immune to this virus’ ability to push our existing capacity beyond its limit. We need to maintain our course and keep working to flatten the curve.”
"I fully support the governor in his decision," U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) told WAND. "We need to have fewer people come down with infections and to slow down the rates of these infections."
Onsite learning for schools will also be suspended through the end of the month of April. Remote-learning will be available for students.
Schools will transition from Act of God Days to Remote Learning Days, with days counting toward the school year. Each school district will create and implement a Remote Learning Day Plan.
To prepare, the Illinois School Board of Education assembled an advisory group of more than 60 educators to make recommendations about instruction and grading during remote learning.
Schools can use up to five Remote Learning Planning Days at any time to prepare their approaches to remote learning.
Remote learning will look different for every district and every school. Most will use a mix of digital and non-digital methods of engaging students in learning.
The advisory group recommended grades be used only to increase students’ academic standing with a recommendation that any grades that schools give during this time be used as an opportunity for feedback only.
"It's ok to be sad," Pritzker said in a message to students, noting that some may miss major school events, gatherings like prom, time with classmates, and more.
It was announced Monday that 12 men who were incarcerated at Stateville are now hospitalized, including several requiring ventilators. There are 77 more incarcerated individuals with symptoms who are isolated at the facility. Eleven staff are also being isolated. For daily updates on IDOC cases, click here.
Governor Pritzker said Tuesday the jails in Illinois are overcrowded, and that is causing an exposure issue for COVID-19.
Residential evictions have been suspended across the state as many are out of work and are struggling to pay bills and make ends meet.
Governor JB Pritzker on Monday continued to push for more personal protective equipment (PPE) for those on the front lines of COVID-19.
Gov. Pritzker asked Friday that all health care providers sign up for new emergency alert system that will allow public health officials to reach out to them when there is an urgent need for help. You can sign up for those alerts HERE.
"Your fellow Illinoisans need you. Your state needs you," Pritzker said to registered nurses, practitioners and all others in the medical field. Anyone in this field who is retired asked to consider returning to work.
Illinois received another shipment of state-procured N-95 masks Friday, but Pritzker stressed more help from the federal government is necessary.
On Saturday, Pritzker expressed his gratitude for those working on the front lines, including those companies who have stepped up to provided essential PPE items.
Pritzker also addressed making shopping safety changes for stores. He said stores will begin adding signage to entrances alerting customers to follow the six foot separation rules. Staff will be announcing the social distancing standards over the PA system as needed, at the check out there will six foot marks for people to stand in.
Stores are also working to increase the speed at checkout. Staff members will also walk the floors to make sure social distancing is being followed.
All stores are also working to add shield guards for those bagging groceries and cashiers. Stores are also discontinuing the use of reusable bags.
Online and curbside pick up orders, along with using the self check out lanes are encouraged.
Pritzker said this should be nothing new for customers, except to be vigilant on social distancing requirements.
He also asked that you be respectful with the workers, always, but especially as they go to work everyday.
SNAP benefits that were set to expire have been expanded for six months. Monthly SNAP benefits will increase.
Through the passage of the Family First Prevention Services Act and the state of Illinois, requests for special waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Department of Human Services is increasing monthly benefit amounts, expanding SNAP access, and expediting process and flexibility.
For many people, this will mean almost doubling their existing benefits.
The expansion will result in almost $80 million more for Illinois families.
Pritzker gave a fiery update Thursday telling people if they choose to attend parties, gather in groups, or go out unnecessarily they are "spitting in the face," of health care workers and those working to fight the pandemic. "This virus doesn't care that you're bored."
He continued, "We are in the middle of a battle to save lives... I tell you this to save your life. We all have to chose our actions right now. I have one job and one job only, to save as many lives as possible... Please follow instructions and stay at home."
He said doctors are facing horrible decisions trying to decide who will live and who will die based on the limited resources and ventilators they have available.
Also on Thursday, President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Illinois and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts.
>>Trump approves Illinois disaster declaration
>>Illinois unemployment rate increases 950% following closer of bars, restaurants
The President’s action makes Federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of Illinois.
Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Illinois impacted by COVID-19.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin joined Governor Pritzker for his daily press conference Friday. He said something, "miraculous has happened in Washington. We've actually done something in a timely manner... The cost of the rescue package is about $2.2 trillion. That is larger than the federal budget for an entire year in domestic and discretionary spending."
>>Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
>>Coronavirus checks, direct deposits are coming. Here's what you need to know
He said politicians are understanding the need to put party lines aside to face this crisis and make decisions.
The House approved the stimulus package Friday and sent it to President Trump's desk for his signature.
Sen. Durbin said more phases of the relief package are likely to come out.
A new initiative to support non profits was announced Thursday. The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund was established to support community organizations that are working to fight the outbreak and offer resources to those who need it most. Nearly $23 million have already been raised by the fund. Penny Pritzker is spear-heading the fund. Governor Pritzker donated $2 million personally. His foundation donated another $2 million.
For information on how to donate or help, click HERE.
Pritzker announced Wednesday Illinois will delay the state tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. Refunds will continue to be distributed in a timely fashion, he said.
>>How to get unemployment benefits during COVID-19 outbreak
By Friday, small businesses will be eligible for a share of $90 million in state emergency assistance through three new programs. This is called the Small Business Emergency Loan Fund.
Small businesses outside of Chicago with less than 50 employees that made less than $3 million in 2019 revenue in every industry are elligible to apply. Loans of up to $50,000 with five-year low intrest repayment terms are available. Required loan payments would not begin for six months, allowing businesses time to recover. Applications will be available by the end of the week by clicking HERE.
$14 million in grants will be available to bars, hotels, and restaurants to support their payroll, rent, and technology to further delivery service. Applications are available now by clicking HERE.
Officials said the economic impact of COVID-19 on hotels is already worse than the 2008 recession and 9/11 terrorist attacks combined.
Nearly 20,000 hotel rooms state-wide have been offered up as temporary housing for first responders, health care workers, and those in need of being isolated.
Pritzker said letters have been sent to the National Credit Bureaus asking them not to let consequences of the coronavirus outbreak negatively impact the credit rating of Illinoisans.
36 people at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center.
19 are hospitalized as of Wednesday, April 1. Over 40 percent of inmates and correctional officers tested came back as positive.
Drive through testing is being done at four state and federal facilities.
Governor JB Pritzker said labs in Illinois are able to handle and process more tests than before and said the state is serving as a national model for COVID-19 testing. Each of the three state labs is able to process about 600 tests per day.
Within two weeks, Pritzker said with the help of other lab sites, the state will be able to process about 4,300 tests per day.
But, "We can't just test. We have to treat," Pritzker said Tuesday.
Pritzker said he spoke with President Donald Trump and was promised the state will shortly receive 300 more ventilators and 300,000 masks from FEMA.
Hundreds of nurses and doctors have reached out to the state to rejoin the workforce and help, he said.
IDPH said they will begin including numbers of people recovering or who are isolating at home. They say the majority of people will recover.
The Illinois National Guard has been activated, but commanders insisted they are not there to restrict the rights of anyone, enforce quarantines, or police citizens.
The Illinois National Guard is assisting at test sites and assessing shuttered hospitals and hotels in the state that could potentially be reopened and used should the need should arise.
Governor Pritzker said that while not everyone who contracts the virus will require hospitalization, it is still important that they do not come in contact with anyone, including family while they recover. He said the state is considering providing overnight accommodations somewhere for people with mild symptoms while they recover.
A statewide stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30. All non-essential businesses had to close. People were told to stay home other than quick runs to the grocery store, gas stations, doctor's office, or pharmacy.
The closure of in-person learning at schools will be expanded through April 30.
Bars and restaurants are closed, but drive thru, delivery, and curb side pickup is allowed.
>>List of Businesses Open During the Coronavirus
Interstates, highways, roads, and tolls will remain open.
Pritzker said he made the decision after consulting with numerous medical and health experts to understand the progression of COVID-19, and determined that to avoid rapid spread of the virus in Illinois that has occurred in other countries, drastic action must be taken to contain it.
"I don't come to this decision easily," Pritzker said. "I fully recognize that in some cases, I am choosing between saving people's lives and saving people's livelihoods. But ultimately, you can't have a livelihood if you don't have your life."
Illinois health officials said they expect the number of confirmed cases to grow as more patients are able to be tested.
Governor JB Pritzker said he is working on having more protective masks manufactured in Illinois.
Pritzker said he asked the federal government for masks, surgical gowns, face shields, and supplies, but has only received a fraction of what was requested. The state was not sent any respirators.
Pritzker is asking the owners of businesses like nail salons, tattoo parlors, and others that are closed during the crisis to consider donating face masks.
For donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
There are cases in all 50 states.
"To maximize the state’s availability of PPE, IDPH released guidance to limit non-essential adult elective surgery and medical and surgical procedures, including all dental procedures, until further notice. IDPH is now encouraging surgery centers, veterinarians, and anyone with unused PPE that is not immediately needed to donate it to assist health care providers, health care facilities, and first responders who are on the front line actively responding to COVID-19," the governor said.
Most cases of COVID-19 have been mild, but people including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are considered most at risk. However, casesD reported in Illinois have included all age ranges.
People are being asked to follow social distancing measures, including working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community and avoiding public transportation.
The number of cases with no clear connection to travel or a known positive COVID-19 case is rising, IDPH officials said.
Click here to learn more about how people, their school, workplace and community can prepare for COVID-19.
