SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - IDPH is reporting 2,742 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths over the last 24 hours.
That brings the state's total to 321,892 cases and 8,997 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
As of Sunday, 377 patients are in ICU beds in Illinois. There are 1,503 beds currently available.
Of the current COVID-19 patients, 153 are on ventilators. 4,437 ventilators are still available.
Illinois' recovery rate remains at 96%.
