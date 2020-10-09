SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Coles County: 1 female 90s
• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 female 80s, 3 males 80s
• DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
• Ford County: 1 male 90s
• Lake County: 1 female 100+
• Logan County: 1 female 50s
• Macon County: 1 male 80s
• Marion County: 1 female 90s
• Marshall County: 1 female 90s
• McLean County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
• Monroe County: 1 female 90s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
• Warren County: 1 female 80s
• Wayne County: 1 female 70s
• Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
• Williamson County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 313,518 cases, including 8,945 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2 – October 8 is 3.8%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 specimens for a total of 6,177,379. As of last night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
