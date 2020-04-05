DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - As of Sunday at noon, the Macon County Health Department says there are two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
The first patient is a male in his 60s who is in isolation at home. The second patient is a male in his 80s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Upon notification of these positive cases, the health department immediately started contact tracing following Illinois Department of Public Health protocol and guidance. Contacts will be notified and provided with appropriate direction.
This brings the total of confirmed cases in Macon County to eight with a total of 69 tests given in the county. 57 tests results given so far have been negative. There are six test results still pending.
The health department said in a statement since testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible.