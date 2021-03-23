DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old Decatur boy fighting for his life.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of N. Church around 3 a.m. Monday.
The teen was shot in the groin area, and his condition is considered life threatening.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home on Church St. As a result of the investigation, probable cause was developed to arrest 21-year-old Tyvion Burton of Springfield for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. An arrest warrant was obtained, and Springfield Police arrested him Monday afternoon.
During the investigation, probable cause was also established to arrest a 36-year-old Decatur man, Eli A. Rice, for Domestic Battery, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Macon County Jail.
B.J. Leonard, a neighbor, said he woke up to see crime scene tape around his neighbor's yard. When he heard the news of the teen injuries, he went straight to the hospital to be with the teen and his family.
"I prayed that God would use the doctors and nurses to care of him and the he would have a full and quick recovery."
Leonard said he's the teen has come over from time to time to play basketball in the backyard and he's even taken him to school.
"There are our friends, there are our family, there are our neighbors, so to hear that this had happened to him, we were heart-broken."
Police told WAND News there was some type of domestic situation and verbal arguement before the shooting occurred.
Pain 2 Peace, a gun violence victim advocacy group in Decatur, was heart broken to hear the news of a teen injured in a shooting. Thelma Sutton, CEO of the organization, said he hopes people can come together and support one another.
"Everyone should care about these kids. When they fall victim, we should be there to stand behind the parents."
Councilman David Horn, who is also a candidate in the Decatur City Council race, said anytime there is gun violence in Decatur, he's upset and sad.
The councilman said the city council is always working with local police to help or assist in ways to curb gun violence. He explained, people who have information about a recent violent crime should report it directly to police.
In addition, Councilman Horn said the recent passage of funding the license plate cameras and hosting a gun buy back day are just short-term solutions to the violence. He said explained there needs to be long-term decision and projects to help the city.
"The city council also has to have long-term approaches to reduce crime. The number one area where the city council can help is providing opportunities for our youth."
He mentioned investing in revitalization to specific neighborhoods.
No other details around the shooting have been released at this time.
