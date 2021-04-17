CHICAGO (WAND) - Police arrested two people out of the thousands who marched throughout Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood demanding justice for Adam Toledo.
The arrests came a day after the release of the body camera footage showing an officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old.
Authorities said Anthony McCollum, 20, was charged with misdemeanor Reckless Conduct at approximately 9:55 p.m. Officials said he was a part of a large crowd pushing Chicago Police.
Around 9:45 p.m. authorities said Graham Lefauve was riding a bicycle and spat on two Chicago police officers inside their vehicle. The Cook County State's Attorney Office denied his charge of felony Aggravated Batter to a Police Officer for unknown reasons.
A number of streets were closed and CTA buses were rerouted as a result of the marches late Friday
