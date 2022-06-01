CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two men accused of trying to rob a box truck driver in Champaign have been arrested.
Officers responded Tuesday to an alleyway behind the 500 block of W. Green St. for the reported attempted robbery. They said two male suspects approached the truck as the driver was pulled into the alley and made threats to his cargo. This caused him to immediately leave the area.
When the driver returned a short time later, he saw one of the two males holding a firearm and called law enforcement, officers said.
Police said they came to the scene and found multiple weapons in plan view in the vehicle where the men had been gathered. Weapons included a Colt .45 semi-automatic handgun, a Mossberg International .22 caliber rifle, a Savage Arms .22 caliber rifle, and a Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber revolver. At least one weapon was listed as stolen in Ohio, police said.
The suspects returned to the scene while police were investigating and were arrested. They were identified as 40-year-old Terry Tarleton and 32-year-old Bobby Carter. Both are charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and attempted robbery. They are behind bars at the Champaign County Correctional Center.
“Thanks to the efforts of this quick-thinking driver, these weapons will not be used to cause harm in Champaign,” said Interim Chief of Police Thomas Petrilli. “This is an excellent example of the community assisting law enforcement in keeping our community safe, and Champaign Police are thankful for the assist.”
Champaign police want anyone with information to contact them by calling (217)351-4545. Arrangements can be made to have information shared privately. Those who want to stay anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
