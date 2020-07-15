CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a Wednesday shooting in Champaign.
Officers said they responded at 2:13 p.m. to 5th and Washington streets after hearing a report of gunfire. They said two people were seen running from the area before authorities recovered two guns in their flight path.
Police discovered a shooting scene at 5th and Washington where there was property damage to a private residence. There were no injuries.
Officers then responded at 2:18 p.m. to 4th and Eureka streets and found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She had been shot in the leg. Police provided assistance at the scene and the victim went to a local hospital by ambulance.
Authorities arrested two suspects, a 16-year-old male teen and 18-year-old Urbana man Omarion Purnell. Both are in custody and awaiting future court proceedings.
Police said they believe the situations at the locations listed above are separate. Officers are investigating if they could be related. Officers seized five guns in total between the two situations.
Police want any residence or business in the areas listed above with exterior surveillance systems to contact Champaign police. The department can be reached at (217)351-4545.
Anyone who has information should call police. People can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-TIPS, visiting the Crime Stoppers website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
