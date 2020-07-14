SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities arrested two people in connection to the shooting of a male victim in Springfield.
Officers said they responded at 3:29 p.m. Monday to the 3100 block of Butler St. in Springfield. They found a male victim had been shot in the arm.
He went to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield for treatment for his non-life-threatening wound.
Police said the deputies with the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office found two people in the 2000 block of Grant Street who were in possession of guns. Deputies took the suspects into custody.
The suspects face preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a weapon.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
