DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a Danville teen wounded earlier this month.
On April 4 around 3 p.m. Danville police were called to the area of State St. and Main St. for shots fired.
A 17-year-old had been shot in the foot while standing outside a home in the unit block of South State St.
Witnesses said a black car drove past and someone inside fired a shot.
The victim was treated at the hospital for the wound.
On Thursday, police announced two people have been arrested.
35-year-old Tracy DePratt and 23-year-old Joseph Hernandez, both of Danville, are in custody.
Police said Hernandez was the one who fired the shots at the victim. They said DePratt was driving the car.
DePratt was taken into custody Tuesday around 2:45 a.m during a traffic stop in Westville.
Hernandez was arrested Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of E. Williams St.
DePratt is held at the Danville Public Safety Building on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. His bond is set at $400,000.
Hernandez is also held there on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His bond is $500,000.