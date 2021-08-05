DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects connected to drug dealing were arrested after meth was found, police said.
Decatur police served a search warrant at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday at 2540 E. Geddes Ave. They said the targets of the search warrant were Martez M. Hill, 28, and Allen R. Hill, 27.
In a search, police said they found 35 grams of meth pills on Martez Hill's person. According to a sworn affidavit, the officer on scene found the weight of the pills to be consistent with drug sales.
A Ruger 9 mm pistol with live rounds was also found.
Martez Hill admitted to authorities the pills and pistol were his, and he added he supplied Allen Hill with the pills to sell them to other people, the affidavit said.
Records show Martez Hill is a convicted felon in Macon County for domestic battery and aggravated battery. He is charged with criminal drug conspiracy, possession of a weapon by a felon and meth manufacturing. Allen Hill is charged with criminal drug conspiracy.
Bail for both suspects is set at $200,000 in Macon County.
