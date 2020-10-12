CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who they said did not stop after hitting two bicyclists along Illinois Route 150 Sunday evening.
Three bicyclists were riding on the right (north) side of the road on Illinois Route 150 westbound about half a mile east of County Road 125 East (Spring Lake Road) around 4:20 p.m.
Troopers said a semi that was also going westbound struck two of the cyclists. One sustained "great bodily harm." The second bicyclist had non-life threatening injuries. The third cyclist was not hit.
Troopers said the semi driver did not stop.
The semi is possibly a white and silver truck tractor with damage to the passenger side of the semi.
Anyone with information is asked to e-mail ISP.Zone05.Media@illinois.gov.
