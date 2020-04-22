(WAND) - Federal officials say two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first time a household pet has tested positive for the virus in the United States.
The cats, who live in separate areas of New York state, presented mild respiratory symptoms but should make full recoveries.
It is believed one of the cats caught the virus from its owner who tested positive. The other cat is believed to have been infected by an asymptomatiic or mildly ill household or through contact with a neighbor.
A Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the virus earlier in April.
While officials said they are still learning about the virus, they noted that there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading it.
In order to protect pets, the CDC recommends keeping them indoors and preventing them from interacting with people and other animals outside the household. In addition, people who test positive for COVID-19 should restrict contact with their pets and wear a face mask during necessary interactions.