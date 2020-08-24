JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have been arrested and charged with aggravated arson in connection to a house fire in Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to a fire at 205 E. Beecher on Aug. 14 at about 1:30 a.m.
The fire was determined to be suspicious.
Two suspects were identified, 23-year-old Brandon Koch and 31-year-old Isaac Ballard-Cain. Both lived in the 200 block of E. Beecher, the same block where the fire happened.
They are being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.
