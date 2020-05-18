MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects were recently arrested for meth possession, officers said.
Mattoon police said they arrested 40-year-old Sara E. Estes of Mattoon and 35-year-old Christopher M. Coad of Charleston. Both suspects were found with the drugs after officers stopped them for traffic violations, according to a press release.
Officers said Estes was stopped on May 15 in the 1500 block of Wabash Avenue. Coad's traffic stop and arrest happened on the night of May 16 in the 600 block of Dewitt Avenue.
Both suspects are charged with possession of methamphetamine. They are both behind bars Monday in the Coles County Jail.
