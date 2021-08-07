CHICAGO (WAND) - Two Chicago Police officers were shot in the city's West Englewood neighborhood, authorities said late Saturday.
The shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue.
According to NBC Chicago, both officers were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. They are reportedly in serious-to-critical condition, department officials said.
This is a developing story. WAND News will update you when more information comes in.
