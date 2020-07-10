SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two City of Springfield employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
The employees work in the Public Works Garage. They city said they have not been in their respective areas this week.
Any employee who was in direct contact with the workers have been sent to have a COVID-19 test and asked to follow the guidance provided by the testing facility including quarantine.
The department work areas are undergoing a deep clean and returning to their previously implemented Phase 2 work plan.
That includes designated shifts and workers reporting directly to their vehicles and going on to their assigned job sites without coming into the facility.
Public Works employees who were not in direct contact with their co-workers have been asked to self-monitor their symptoms and follow health guidelines.
