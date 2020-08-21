COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two Coles County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 48 hours.
The Coles County Sheriff's Office reports the positive tests were discovered after both inmates were tested during screening procedures for appointments outside the facility.
Both inmates have been isolated and only showed mild symptoms.
The Coles County Correctional staff is working to minimize exposure to the virus.
All inmates and staff are being tested.
The sheriff's office has been in contact with state and local health officials.
