PORTLAND, Org. (WAND) - Two companies in Oregon are switching from making clothing and shoes to helping protect people from COVID-19.
Dhvani and Keen Footwear are now trading in their clothing and shoe making talent to make masks for the masses.
Dhvani has a huge goal: a free face mask for every American, all 327 million of us and counting.
“This really is about American ingenuity and us banding together,” Co-founder Avi Brown said.
Now the company is working to get all Americans a mask, and co-founder Avi Brown is challenging anyone who can pay it forward to donate to their cause to make the masks.
Portland's Keen Footwear is also on a mission to make masks.
“The simple act of wearing a mask shows that you care about your family, your community and that you're taking charge and taking control by doing something positive,” Keen Chief Brand Officer Erik Burbank said.
Keen is giving out 100,000 masks. It started with Fred Meyer grocery store employees. Wednesday they'll distribute them to Keen employees and their families in Portland. Then, their sustainably made masks will be available to everyone around May 15.
