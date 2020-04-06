FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Ford County Public Health Department said a second person has tested positive for COVID-19.
So far there have been 27 tests completed with 15 being negative and 10 results pending.
The health department said they can only report the number of tests submitted through the Illinois Department of Public Health State Lab. Results from commercial labs is not required to be reported by FCPHD. However, they will be notified of any positive cases from IDPH State Labs or commercial labs.
FCPHD said they will keep residents of any new developments.