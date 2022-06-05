DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigating 2 separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday morning.
At 2:03 a.m. officers received a call about multiple shots heard in the 300 block of E. Center. When officers arrived they found a man in his 20's dead, according to police.
Another victim was found and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened at 4:19 a.m near E. Condit and Jasper. Decatur Police said it got a call about a person shot. When officers arrived they found a man in his 40's dead.
Detectives were still on scene. Police could not provide any further details about suspects.
This is a developing story and information will be updated as it is provided.
