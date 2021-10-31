JOLIET, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Will County were searching Sunday for two suspects who officials said opened fire on a Halloween party.
Two people were killed in the incident a dozen were injured, according to police.
The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at a house party in Joliet, southwest of Chicago. An estimated 200 people attended the event, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Citing witnesses, the sheriff’s office said one of the men was s a Hispanic male wearing a red hoodie. Officials said he fired from an elevated porch overlooking the crowd.
The second shooter was described as a light-skinned man wearing a ski mask and yellow hoodie.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither have been identified. Four others were taken to local hospitals, the statement said.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
