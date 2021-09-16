EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- On Wednesday afternoon, two people were killed in a traffic crash on Illinois Route 33 at County Road 1300N, just east of Effingham.
According to officials, Ronald W. Kyle, 82, and Sally L. Kyle, 81, both of Shumway, IL, were traveling westbound on Illinois Route 33 when, for unknown reasons, their vehicle crossed the center line into the eastbound lane striking the vehicle of a eastbound traveler.
Both Ronald and Sally were pronounced dead on the scene.
Eastbound traveler Ryan D. Wendt, 36, of Effingham, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.
At this time, no further information has been released.
