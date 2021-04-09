CHRISTIAN COUNTY (WAND)- Two people are dead and two others seriously injured after a crash on Illinois Route 48.
It happened Thursday night on Route 48 between Taylorville and Stonington. A 19-year-old woman from Taylorville and a male whose age has not yet been released were pronounced dead at the scene after a head-on collision.
According to police, Robert M. Hodson, 46, of Taylorville, was traveling alone in a Jeep Wrangler, northbound on Route 48, near E 1550 North Road, when he entered into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass the car in front, causing a head-on collision.
Hodson was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, no valid license/expired.
Hodson is an employee of the State of Illinois as a Capitol Police Investigator. The Secretary of State's office tells WAND News, Hodson is currently off, without pay. The office says they are waiting the final report from Illinois State Police to determine further action.
Illinois State Police say the vehicle Hodson hit had three people inside. The 19-year old Taylorville woman was driving and pronounced dead on scene. Her male passenger also died in the crash and a 19-year old passenger from Lafayette, Indiana was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.
Hodson was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Secretary of State Jesse White issued a statement saying, "this is a horrific tragedy and I am grieving for the victims and their families. My thoughts and prayers go out to them.”
