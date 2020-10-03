KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) - Two men are now dead after a car crash near Kincaid Saturday afternoon.
Illinois State Police said it happened at approximately 2:02 p.m. on IL 104.
Initial investigations show that a 59-year-old Kincaid man was driving west bound. That is when police said he traveled into the lane and path of a 67-year-old Taylorville man driving east bound and struck the car head-on.
The Christian County Coroner pronounced both men dead at the scene.
IL 104 was closed for several hours. All lanes reopened at approximately 7:05 p.m.
Illinois State Police District 9 Troopers, Taylorville Fire Department, Christian County Sheriff's Office and IDOT helped with the investigation.
