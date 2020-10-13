IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are dead and four others, including a 3-week old infant, are injured following an crash Tuesday on Interstate 57 in Iroquois County.
The crash happened on I-57 northbound at milepost 266 just before 1 a.m.
A 26-year-old Onarga man who was driving was killed. A 21-year-old woman from Pembroke Township riding in a different vehicle was also killed.
Troopers said the Onarga man who died was driving southbound on I-57 at milepost 266 when he crossed the center median and hit the second vehicle which was going north.
A third vehicle, a semi truck, was going northbound and struck the second vehicle, causing the back seat passengers in that vehicle to be ejected.
Those passengers included the Pembroke Township woman who was killed, a 3-week old baby from Beaverville, Illinois who was air lifted with life threatening injures, and 21-year-old Deandra M. Johnson of Beaverville who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The other people injured included the driver of the second vehicle, 19-year-old Kenjuan S. Brown Jr. of Rantoul. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
