DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Two adults were displaced in a Tuesday Decatur house fire.
Crews said they responded at 3:53 p.m. to 750 W. Grand Ave. They quickly made entry and contained the fire to the living room.
Firefighters responded to the scene within 3 minutes of their dispatch time.
"When you have fire stations located so that response times are short, you can attack fires before they consume significant parts of a structure," a Facebook post from the Decatur Fire Department said. "Here, Station 3 and Station 1 arrive at about the same time. This allows the crews to establish the attack line, water supply and ventilation quickly so that they can extinguish this fire before it spreads."
There were no injuries.
No information is known about a cause at this time. Firefighters are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.