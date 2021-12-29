CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency winter shelters opened in downtown Champaign.
C-U at Home opened two low barrier, emergency winter shelters in downtown Champaign on Monday. The shelters are expected to remain open through April 15, 2022.
The organization, the City of Champaign, the City of Urbana, Cunningham Township, the Champaign County Board, and the Champaign County Regional planning Commission helped in getting the new shelters opened and operational. C-U at Home said each of the entities provided funding to offset the cost of operating the shelter. The organization will oversee day-to-day operations, in addition to providing funds.
“We are excited about these community partners coming together so rapidly to make sure everyone has a place to stay during the winter months,” said Rob Dalhaus III, Community Development and Outreach Director for C-U at Home. “The support for this project has been encouraging.”
First Presbyterian Church and New Covenant Fellowship offered the spaced needed for the shelters. The plan is to accommodate up to 25 men and 10 women on any given night.
C-U at Home said the new facilities will operate on a "damp shelter" model, which will allow those seeking shelter to stay while under the influence of substances. However, alcohol and drugs are not allowed on site.
The existing shelter at C-U at Home's Washington Street facility can still accommodate up to 48 men and 14 women free from drugs and alcohol.
“The Low Barrier Emergency Winter Shelters [L.E.B.W.S.] are opening just in time for the coldest part of our winter season, and they are serving the most vulnerable people in our community,” said C-U at Home’s Executive Director, Melissa Courtwright. “C-U at Home continues to be honored to partner with local organizations, churches and community partners to accomplish this mission.”
