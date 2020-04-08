COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Sheriff's office said there are two employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first case was reported on Monday and the second was reported on Wednesday morning.
One of the employees is a Deputy Sheriff and the second is a civilian staff member, the department said. Both are at home in isolation. Both are doing well, the department said.
Neither individual works in the correctional facility. At this time there are no prisoners or staff members who have tested positive or showed sings.
According to the department, they've been taking extra precautions for the last three weeks to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. They have drastically reduced movement as well.
There are four other individuals who worked closely with those who have tested positive they are currently at home as a precaution.