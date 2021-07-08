PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Two of the four suspects who authorities said escaped the Fulton County Jail have been arrested.
Eugene Roets, 22, was captured in the Peoria area Thursday, the Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency said. He is 5-foot-9 in height, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. The other three suspects have not been found.
At 6:45 p.m., the ESDA said 34-year-old Jesse Davis was found in the Farmington area. Davis is 5-foot-5 in height, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Officials said Davis was the suspect known to be in the farming area.
Authorities are still searching for the following inmates:
- Cody Villalobos, Male/White, Age 26, 6’0” 250lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.
- Zachary Hart, Male/White, Age 36, 6’6” 170lbs, brown hair, green eyes.
"Residents in the Farmington area are encouraged to maintain vigilance and awareness of their surroundings," authorities said. "Should anyone in the county see anyone matching the description of the suspects, they are encouraged to call 911."
The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the ESDA. Residents of Lewistown and nearby communities from the escape are asked to secure residences and vehicles. If their car is missing, they should report it to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at (309)547-2277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.