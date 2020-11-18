EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Effingham County early Wednesday morning.
It happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 91 around 5 a.m.
Troopers said Markell McCottrell, 37, of St. Louis, was driving a semi with 41-year-old Christopher Lindsey, of St. Louis, as a passenger.
Police said McCottrell ran off the road to the left, hit a guardrail, entered the median, and then flipped.
The semi hit an IDOT overhead message board.
Both McCottrell and Linsdey were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
McCottrell was cited for Improper Lane Usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
