CHICAGO (NBC CHICAGO) - Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Chicago Police Department's Homan Square station Monday afternoon.
Just after noon, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted that shots were fired at the station located at Homan Avenue and Grenshaw Street.
Chicago fire officials said a man who was shot was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. An officer was also injured and taken to Mount Sinai.
Police are expected to deliver an update on the situation soon.
Check back for details on this developing story.
