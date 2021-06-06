DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are injured after an early morning shooting at a Danville party. At 3:52 a.m Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call near the 600-block of North Beard Street.
When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old Danville man with several gunshot wounds. he was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Officers later learned a second victim arrived at the OSF emergency room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim is a 23-year-old Danville woman. She is currently in stable condition.
The initial investigation suggests there was a party at a home near the area and there was an altercation between the male victim and another man.
During the dispute, police said the suspect fired shots and hit the victims.
No suspect information is available at this time. No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.