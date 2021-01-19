DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a Douglas County crash Tuesday morning.
It happened on Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 208.5 around 7:30 a.m.
Police said a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Mary Jenkins from Charleston was going north in the right lane of I-57 at milepost 208.5.
A vehicle driven by 36-year-old Lisa Hanken of Humboldt was driving a short distance behind Jenkins.
Police said Jenkins slowed down due to a rapidly deflating tire and tried to get to the shoulder when Hanken hit the back of her vehicle.
Hanken's vehicle came to rest in the median and caught fire.
Jenkins vehicle went off to the right side of the road and came to rest in the ditch.
Both Jenkins and Hanken were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road was down to one lane, but opened back up around 9 a.m.
