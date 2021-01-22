(WAND)- Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-74 near mile marker 193 around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
According to police, Manuel I. Gonzalz, 28, of Brownsville, TX was traveling westbound on I-74 when his vehicle was struck from behind, sending him off the road.
Failing to reduce speed, Terry G. Wolf, 61, of Rochester, NM, rear-ended Gonzalz, causing Gonzalz's vehicle to roll on its side and into the center median.
The vehicle came to a complete stop in between the median and the left lane of I-74 westbound.
Both Wolf and Gonzalz were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the incident, Wolf was given a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.
