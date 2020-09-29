(WAND) - Two Pre-K classrooms at Early Years in Jacksonville have switched to remote learning after "more than 1 positive case" of COVID-19 was reported.
The Jacksonville School District said it is working with Morgan County Health to determine when those classes can return to in-person learning.
"As stated at the beginning of this year, the District has the goal to provide in-person instruction as much as possible. If required, we will move individual buildings and even individual classrooms to remote instruction instead of closing the entire district or an entire school," the district said in a statement.
The Jacksonville School District said five staff members are isolated with positive tests.
Seven other staff members have been quarantined, and only two of those quarantines are due to being in close contact at school.
The positive staff are from Early Years, JHS, and transportation.
The district said it is aware of four students with positive tests from Early Years, JMS, JHS, and South. None of these are school related.
There are 49 students in quarantine. 36 of those were in close contact at school.
"Efforts such as mandating masks, social distancing as much as possible, having the staff move to classrooms at JMS, limiting class changes at JHS with the AB block, and limiting the time elementary students are out of class have all contributed to our remaining a primarily in-person district.
Please do not allow our success to breed complacency. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to reduce exposure," the district said.
