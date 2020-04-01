JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Jacksonville Police Department arrested two juveniles for criminal damage to properties.
Police say they responded to several reports of criminal damage to property and criminal defacement. According to reports multiple vehicles, buildings and a statue were spray painted during the overnight hours.
Detectives were able to to identify two female juveniles connected to the crimes.
Police arrested one 16-year-old female on preliminary charges of criminal damage and criminal defacement. A second 16-year-old female was arrested for criminal defacement.