RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Two juveniles were wounded in a Sunday night Rantoul shooting, police said.
Officers said they were dispatched at 11 p.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Harmon Drive in Rantoul for a report of a shooting. They found the two victims, including one male and one female minor.
Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Police said they found the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Sycamore Lane and Rosewood Drive. Authorities collected evidence from the scene.
Rantoul police want anyone with information to call police at (217)892-2103. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477, go online to this link or download the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
