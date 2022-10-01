EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are dead after an apartment house caught fire, according to the Edgar County Coroner.
According to Coroner Scott Barrett, a call came into Edgar County Dispatch Center at 6:07 a.m. on Saturday for a report of an apartment fire on South Central Street in Paris. The caller stated she was unable to get out of her second floor apartment.
Paris Police, Paris Fire, Vermilion Fire and Paris Ambulance responded to the scene.
According to Barrett, the apartment building house four separate apartments and it was fully engulfed in flames with first responders arrived.
Some residents in the apartment were able to get out and they told first responders there was two people unaccounted for.
While worked to control the fire, the coroner said, firefighters located the body of Tammi S. Keefer, 52, in her upstairs apartment. It was later determined that she was the caller of the 911 call. Firefighters also located the body of Bobby J. Turner, 72, in his downstairs apartment.
One male tenant was transported to Union Hospital where he was in stable condition and expected to be released. A female tenant was transported to Paris Hospital and released.
Autopsies will be conducted Monday morning in Champaign, Illinois, by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao.The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall, Paris Fire Department, Paris Police Department, and the Edgar County Coroner.
