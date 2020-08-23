DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said two people were killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Decatur Sunday.
Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. near W. Main St. and S. Dipper Ln.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 58-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 60-year-old female rider. The motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man. Both people on the motorcycle were killed.
Initial investigations show the man was driving the motorcycle west on W. Main St. nearing Dipper Ln. The car was traveling east on W. Main. Police said the motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and entered the east bound lane colliding with the car.
The Fatal Accident Team is currently investigating the crash. The 2500 to 3000 blocks of W. Main. were completely shut down for about five hours. No further information is available at this time.
