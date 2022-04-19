There is a shakeup happening in the Macon County Board of Health. Two members are being removed from their position, a third has resigned effective immediately.
The Macon County Board is responsible for appointing members to various boards they oversee-- including the County Health Board. The County Board voted Thursday to remove two Health Board members, when their terms expire at the end of May. But the Health Board president is concerned about the motivation behind the move.
"To me its dictatorship. Our community absolutely does not need that," President Vivian Goodman told WAND News.
Goodman received a letter from County Chairman Kevin Greenfield, informing her she would not be appointed for another term on the Health Board.
"I returned home on Saturday and found a letter in the mail," Goodman explained.
Goodman feels the County Board repeatedly overstepped the Health Board's Authority.
"The county board had not even voted yet. Their meeting was not until the 14th, my letter was dated the 12th. So he had already made the decision apparently," Goodman said.
She is concerned she's being removed based on politics, not her ability to serve.
"They don't like my opinions about things, or if I stand up against certain people- I seem to get retaliated against," Goodman added.
Issues like how to share covid-19 data have divided Health Board members along party lines. But now public health posts on racism, safe sex and health disparities have become political as well.
"That's the feedback I got back from people I talked to- they just didn't like the way it was being put out there," Board member Mark Scranton explained of recent Macon County Health Department (MCHD) Facebook posts.
"We need our board members to believe in public health, understand the mission and the purpose of public health, understand our responsibility. And while its really hard to talk about some of this sometimes- it's our job to put that out there," MCHD's Chief Executive Brandi Binkley said in the Tuesday night meting.
Goodman is concerned the County Board is trying to use Health Board members to get rid of politically unpopular policies and messaging.
"That I would hear negative comments from a board member, or a board member that doesn't want us to package public health messaging, or that says this is not related to public health, or say 'do the message differently so people will be happier'. Public health isn't always pretty," Binkley added.
The County Board voted to appoint Carolyn Wagner as Goodman's replacement. Dr. Janet Patterson is also being removed and replaced by Dr. Jerry Schneider.
Board member Sue Krows has resigned effective immediately. WAND News has requested a copy of the letter.
WAND News reached out to the County Chairman Kevin Greenfield. He has not yet responded.
