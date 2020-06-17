DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two men have been arrested and accused of robbing a Subway and Circle K gas station in Decatur and Forsyth.
The Subway in the 1400 block of E. Mount Rd. was robbed June 11. Someone came in, implied they had a gun, and demanded money.
Witnesses were able to give a suspect and vehicle description.
On Tuesday, June 16 around 10:30 p.m. police were called to the Circle K gas station in the 1300 block of Barnett Ave. in Forsyth.
The employee said a man came in, implied he had a gun, and demanded money.
The description of the suspect was similar to the suspect from the Subway aggravated robbery, police said.
Officers and detectives saw the suspect vehicle at the Ramada Inn.
Kyle Anderson, 28, and Matthew Anderson, 32, were in the vehicle and taken into custody.
They were charged preliminarily with aggravated robbery to the Circle K and aggravated robbery to the Subway.
Kyle Anderson is on parole for aggravated robbery. He was paroled on April 21 of this year in Piatt County.
