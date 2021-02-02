MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with a large fight in Mattoon last month where shots were fired and garden gnomes were hurled at people.
There have now been four people total arrested in connection with the Jan. 18 fight on Edgar Ave. Police are searching for a fifth suspect.
Urbana Police arrested Leon W. Peacock, 37, of Mattoon and formerly of Urbana, and Lydia N. Peacock, 37, of Mattoon on Saturday Jan. 30 around 10:00 a.m.
The two are married.
Both suspects were wanted by Mattoon Police in regards to a fight and shots fired call that occurred in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue in Mattoon on the evening of Monday, January 18.
Leon Peacock was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Mob Action, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Peacock is a felon with 27 prior arrests. He is forbidden from possessing a firearm, but police said Peacock was in possession of a handgun the night of January 18 and that he engaged with at least two other people to commit a Felony and act of violence against others.
They said he used the firearm in his possession to fire gunshots at a group of people with whom his group was fighting.
Lydia Peacock was charged with Mob Action. The charge against her alleges that she participated by engaging with at least two other persons to commit a Felony and act of violence against another group of people. Lydia Peacock is alleged to have driven her husband and associates to and from the 1700 block of Edgar to commit said crimes.
Both Peacocks were taken to the jail.
The last suspect sought in this case is Terry J. Haygood, 28, of Chicago. He is wanted on a warrant of arrest for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Those charges allege that Haygood is a convicted Felon and thus forbidden from possessing a firearm, and that he was armed with a .40 caliber handgun and fired five shots at the opposing group that he and others had been fighting on Jan. 18.
No one was struck by gunfire.
Haygood is believed to have returned to the Chicago area.
Police said the fight started between juveniles and escalated into shots being fired and ceramic garden gnomes being thrown.
Mattoon police arrested Martavious L. Koger, 36, Mattoon, on Wednesday January 20 at 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Marshall Avenue.
Koger was charged with Battery and Mob Action.
The charges allege that Koger battered a juvenile in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue on Monday, Jan. 18, and that he then returned to the address with at least two others after dark and engaged in another fight with a group of adults.
That incident led people throwing ceramic garden gnomes at one another and to gunfire being exchanged, police said.
A house with a baby inside was hit by gunfire, because officers said the people were firing "indiscriminately." Thankfully, no one was shot.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons also issued a warrant on Koger for allegedly violating the terms of his parole. Koger had been paroled from Federal prison after serving a 13 year term of incarceration for dealing in sales of crack cocaine.
Koger is currently held at the Coles County jail.
Another woman, Amanda L. Hopgood, 42, was also arrested and charged with obstructing justice. Police said she lied to them about the presence of a suspect wanted for questioning in regards to the shooting. The suspect was found in her home.
