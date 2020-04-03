CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday in Christian County.
The announcement came in a press release from a Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency. Christian County now has 17 positive cases, four pending tests, 38 negative tests and two deaths.
The two deaths were first reported Wednesday.
EMA officials are asking the public for understanding and considering regarding the lack of information released about people who tested positive. They said they are bound by federal law and are complying with HIPAA privacy standards.
Authorities are working to contact people who are believed to be have been exposed to positive cases of COVID-19.
"If you have not received a call, you do not need to concern yourself with a positive patient report," a press release said. "However, we encourage you to recognize the fact that any person you meet could be contagious without showing symptoms. Therefore, you need to adhere to the stay at home order and protect yourself and your loved ones. Ensure you follow proper CDC and IDPH protocols regarding COVID-19."
Anyone with questions can contact the Christian County Health Department at this website or by calling (217)824-4113.